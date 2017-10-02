Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Glenn Walters, testified in front of the Senate-Armed-Services sub-committee on readiness February 8th. General Walters stated that a force-structure-review determined that the Corps needs to grow in order to maintain an effective force-in-readiness in the modern age.

"We are confident, that an increase of 3-thousand Marines per year maintains a rate of growth consistent with effective recruiting and acsession, while maintaining our high standards."

(Also in the news)

F-35B Lightning II aircraft belonging to Marine-Aircraft-Group-12, 1st Marine-Aircraft-Wing began conducting regularly scheduled training near Okinawa earlier this week. The F-35B will operate on a transient basis out of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Kadena Air Base; much like the F/A-18 and AV-8B that it's replacing. The F-35B's unique combination of stealth, cutting-edge technology, and short-takeoff-and-vertical-landing capability brings all of the access and lethality of a fifth-generation fighter.