(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    02.10.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.
    The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Glenn Walters, testified in front of the Senate-Armed-Services sub-committee on readiness February 8th. General Walters stated that a force-structure-review determined that the Corps needs to grow in order to maintain an effective force-in-readiness in the modern age.
    "We are confident, that an increase of 3-thousand Marines per year maintains a rate of growth consistent with effective recruiting and acsession, while maintaining our high standards."
    (Also in the news)
    F-35B Lightning II aircraft belonging to Marine-Aircraft-Group-12, 1st Marine-Aircraft-Wing began conducting regularly scheduled training near Okinawa earlier this week. The F-35B will operate on a transient basis out of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Kadena Air Base; much like the F/A-18 and AV-8B that it's replacing. The F-35B's unique combination of stealth, cutting-edge technology, and short-takeoff-and-vertical-landing capability brings all of the access and lethality of a fifth-generation fighter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 12:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46783
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104067625.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Kadena Air Base
    USMC
    F-35B
    Senate Armed Services
    MCAS Futenma
    Lightning II
    Marine Minute
    DMAMAMM
    General Glenn Walters

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT