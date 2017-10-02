I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.
The Assistant Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Glenn Walters, testified in front of the Senate-Armed-Services sub-committee on readiness February 8th. General Walters stated that a force-structure-review determined that the Corps needs to grow in order to maintain an effective force-in-readiness in the modern age.
"We are confident, that an increase of 3-thousand Marines per year maintains a rate of growth consistent with effective recruiting and acsession, while maintaining our high standards."
(Also in the news)
F-35B Lightning II aircraft belonging to Marine-Aircraft-Group-12, 1st Marine-Aircraft-Wing began conducting regularly scheduled training near Okinawa earlier this week. The F-35B will operate on a transient basis out of Marine Corps Air Station Futenma and Kadena Air Base; much like the F/A-18 and AV-8B that it's replacing. The F-35B's unique combination of stealth, cutting-edge technology, and short-takeoff-and-vertical-landing capability brings all of the access and lethality of a fifth-generation fighter.
|Date Taken:
|02.10.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.10.2017 12:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46783
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104067625.mp3
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Year
|2017
|Genre
|Newscast
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT