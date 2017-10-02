(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Pacific Radio Report

    Pacific Radio Report

    JAPAN

    02.10.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Radio Report The U.S. Army in Japan's Best Warrior Competition kicks off in Okinawa, and sailors on the USS Ashland prove they have what it takes out at sea.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.10.2017
    Date Posted: 02.10.2017 02:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46781
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104066702.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: JP
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Okinawa
    Best Warrior
    USS Ashland
    AFN Pacific
    Pacific Radio Report.

