Soldiers Radio News

Operation Inherent Resolve briefs the Pentagon and new missiles deploy to Korea to deter enemy aggression.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



DURING A VIRTUAL PRESS CONFERENCE AT THE PENTAGON, SPOKESPERSON FOR OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE, COLONEL JOHN DORIAN SAID THAT PROGRESS IS BEING MADE AND THAT THE DAYS OF ISIS ARE NUMBERED.



"GENERAL TOWNSEND WAS VERY CLEAR WHEN HE TOOK THIS JOB, THAT HIS INTENT WAS TO DEFEAT ISIS MILITARILY IN BOTH IRAQ AND SYRIA."



ARMY LEADERS SAY THE U-S IS ALWAYS PREPARED TO SUPPORT AND DEFEND THE KOREA PENINSULA. SINCE ASSUMING CONTROL IN 20-11, THE 33 YEAR OLD, KIM JONG-UN HAS DETONATED TWO NUCLEAR DEVICES AND LAUNCHED TWICE AS MANY MISSILES AS HIS FATHER AND GRANDFATHER COMBINED. AS PART OF DEPLOYMENT READINESS, U.S. ARMY KOREA IS POSITIONING A TERMINAL HIGH-ALTITUDE AREA DEFENSE, OR THAAD BATTERY TO PROTECT OUR ALLIES IN THE SOUTH, AND DETER ANY AGGRESSION. READ MORE AT ARMY DOT MIL AND WHILE YOU'RE THERE, LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" ALSO LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.