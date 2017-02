Soldiers Radio News

The vice Chief of Staff of the Army defends the Army's financial needs and a new medical tool offers hope to Soldiers wounded on the battlefield.



THE VICE CHIEF OF STAFF OF THE ARMY, GENERAL DANIEL ALLYN DEFENDED THE ARMY'S NEED FOR PROPER FUNDING DURING TESTIMONY TO THE SENATE ARMED SERVICES COMMITTEE.



"OUR MODERNIZATION PROGRAM IS 50% OF WHAT IT WAS IN 2009. IT IS INADEQUATE TO MODERNIZE FOR THE NEAR TERM, LET ALONE THE LONG RANGE FUTURE FORCE THAT WE KNOW WE'RE GOING TO REQUIRE ON A MULTI-DOMAIN BATTLEFIELD"



GOING INTO SHOCK FROM BLOOD LOSS IS THE LEADING CAUSE OF DEATH IN TRAUMA PATIENTS, AND CAREGIVERS HAVE NO METHOD TO DETECT WHEN PATIENTS ARE ON THE VERGE OF CRASHING. THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION HAS CLEARED THE ARMY'S INSTITUTE OF SURGICAL RESEARCH AT FORT SAM HOUSTON TO TEST A NEW DEVICE THAT WILL HELP MEDICS MAKE IMPORTANT DECISIONS TO CARE FOR WOUNDED SOLDIERS IN THE FIELD.