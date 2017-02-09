(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 9 February 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 9 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Story: Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, General Stephen Wilson, recently testified before the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Capitol Hill about readiness needs. General Wilson expanded on the need for increased force structure and modernization.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46776
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104064528.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 9 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Capitol Hill
    Modernization
    Vice Chief of Staff
    Nuclear Deterrence
    House and Senate
    AFRN
    General Wilson
    Armed Services Committees

