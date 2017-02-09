Today's Story: Air Force Vice Chief of Staff, General Stephen Wilson, recently testified before the House and Senate Armed Services Committees on Capitol Hill about readiness needs. General Wilson expanded on the need for increased force structure and modernization.
|Date Taken:
|02.09.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.09.2017 15:12
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46776
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104064528.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 9 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT