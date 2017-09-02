(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Savannah Mosby and Pfc. Troy Saunders

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.
    Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 462 and Marines from 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Division, are participating in cold weather training known as Mountain Exercise at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. Staff Sergeant Jahbari Codes HMH-462 Operations Chief says:
    "As Marines we are expeditionary by nature, so that means we fight in every climate and place and it's important for us to get the training we need. It also helps the Marines on the ground side get the training they need to accomplish the missions in terrains such as this."
    (Also in the news)
    Marines assigned to SP-MAGTF- Crisis Response- Africa conducted a tactical-recovery-of-aircraft-and-personnel mission-readiness-exercise at Naval Station Rota, Spain, February 6th. By combining the individual capabilities within the unit, the SP-MAGTF remains consistent in providing a quick response capability to potential crises around the world. Staff Sergeant Jeremy R. Harris MV-22B Osprey Crew Chief says:
    "The missions we will respond to are the evacuation and recovery of U.S. citizens, other military members and potentially special forces."
    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 12:50
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46773
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104063898.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by LCpl Savannah Mosby and PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

