Today's Stories: Security Forces Airmen start training with a new virtual training system.
Also, B-1B Lancers deploy to Anderson Air force Base, Guam to support the continuous bomber presence in the Pacific.
This work, Air Force Radio News 09 February 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
