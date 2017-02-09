(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 09 February 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 09 February 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    02.09.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Security Forces Airmen start training with a new virtual training system.
    Also, B-1B Lancers deploy to Anderson Air force Base, Guam to support the continuous bomber presence in the Pacific.

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 12:31
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46772
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104063861.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 09 February 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    B-1B Lancer
    Security Forces
    Anderson AFB
    Indo-Asia-Pacific Region
    AFRN
    Continuous Bomber Presence
    Virtual Training System

