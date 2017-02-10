(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Pacific Newsbreak for February 10, 2017

    Pacific Newsbreak for February 10, 2017

    JAPAN

    02.09.2017

    Audio by Lance Cpl. Jacob Colvin 

    American Forces Network Pacific

    In this Pacific Radio Report non-commissioned officers at Yokosuka make bilateral friendships, and the USO open their doors on Yokota.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.09.2017
    Date Posted: 02.09.2017 01:46
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46770
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104062269.mp3
    Length: 00:02:00
    Year 2014
    Genre Blues
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Newsbreak for February 10, 2017, by LCpl Jacob Colvin, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Yokota
    Yokosuka
    AFN Pacific
    Pacific Radio Report

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT