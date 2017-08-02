Marine Minute

Marines from 13th Marine Expeditionary Unit and the Japanese Ground Self Defense Force kicked off Exercise Iron Fist 2017, February 6th. Iron Fist is a month long, annual training exercise, now in its 12th year, where U.S. and Japanese service members train together and share techniques, tactics and procedures in order to improve their combined operational capabilities. The exercise be held on Camp Pendleton as well as other military installations, and will include advanced marksmanship, amphibious operations.



Also in the news, Marines from 1st Battalion, 25th Marines, 4th Marine Division, joined Canadian Armed Forces, for exercise Riley Xanten II in Ontario, February 5th. The Marines patrolled and conducted a raid, using their cold weather gear and knowledge gained from their Canadian counterparts to hike through the rough terrain, construct debris shelters, build fires more efficiently and procure food from ice fishing.



In Marine Corps history, Frederick Branch was the first African-American to serve as a Marine officer. Branch was commissioned a second lieutenant November 10, 1945 after serving for two years as an enlisted Marine.