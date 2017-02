Soldiers Radio News

SOLDIERS FROM THE OKLAHOMA NATIONAL GUARD 149TH AVIATION REGIMENT SAID GOODBYE TO LOVED ONES BEFORE DEPLOYING IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE. OKLAHOMA ASSISTANT ADJUTANT BRIGADIER GENERAL MICHAL THOMPSON EXPLAINED HIS PRIDE FOR THE UNIT.



" I SEE STUDENTS AND POLICE OFFICERS AND FARMERS AND YOU PUT ALL THAT ASIDE AND IT DOESN'T MATTER WHETHER IT'S CONVENIENT WHEN YOU GO, AND FOR THAT WE SHOULD ALL BE GREAT FULL ."





WAITING IN LINE AT THE PHARMACY HAS JUST GOTTEN LITTLE EASIER THANKS TO THE SOLDIERS AT THE TOWN CENTER PHARMACY AT FORT CAMPBELL KENTUCKY. SGT CASSIDY FOSTER TALKS ABOUT THEIR NEW CONCIERGE DESK WHICH REDUCES PROBLEMS AND CUTS DOWN WAIT TIMES FOR PATIENTS.



"WE MAKE SURE THAT THE PATIENTS HAVE ALL THEIR PRESCRIPTIONS IN IF THERE’S PROBLEMS WITH THE PRESCRIPTION WE CAN ACTUALLY GET AHOLD OF THE PROVIDER AND MAKE SURE EVERYTHING IS PROPERLY PUT IN BEFORE THE PATIENT EVEN GETS TO THE WINDOW SAVING THEM TIME AND EFFORT. ."



