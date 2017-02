Soldiers Radio News

SRN020817A- Soldiers teach middle school students the importance of physical activity and deployed soldiers enjoy the Superbowl virtually with their families.



SERGEANT LAURA MARTIN, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS FROM 3RD BATTALION 81ST ARMORED REGIMENT SPENT THE DAY AT VETERANS MEMORIAL MIDDLE SCHOOL IN COLUMBUS GEORGIA TO PROMOTE PHYSICAL FITNESS. REGIMENT COMMANDER LT COL JOHN POOLE BELIEVES IN ENCOURAGING PHYSICAL FITNESS IN OUR NATIONS YOUTH



"TAKING ONE OF THE THREE PILLARS OF THE PERFORMANCE TRIAD WHICH IS ACTIVITY AND INSTILLING HOW IMPORTANT THAT IS TO THE STUDENTS THROUGH THIS FUN ACTIVITY FOR THE DAY OF CHALLENGE AND TESTING THEIR PHYSICAL LIMITS."





THROUGH THE MAGIC OF MODERN TECHNOLOGY, THREE SOLDIERS FROM THE 1ST BATTALION, 8TH INFANTRY REGIMENT EXPERIENCED A MOMENT THEY'LL NEVER FORGET. WHILE DEPLOYED TO POLAND IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE, SPECIALIST ERIK GUERRERO, CORPORAL TRISTA STRAUCH AND SERGEANT RICHARD MORRILL WERE GIVEN TO A VIRTUAL SEAT AT SUPER BOWL 51, BUT THE SURPRISE WAS, THEY WERE SITTING WITH THEIR FAMILY. A SPONSOR HOSTED THE VIRTUAL REALITY EXPERIENCE, AND CATERED A VIEWING PARTY FOR THE WHOLE UNIT. INTERESTED? YOU CAN READ MORE AT ARMY DOT MIL AND WHILE THERE, LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS". AND THAT'S YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.