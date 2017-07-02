Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

The Commandant of the Marine Corps, General Robert Neller, released his message to the force 2017 February 7th. The theme of the message is "Seize the Initiative." General Neller reminds Marines in the message that our enemies never rest and that in our business, there is no prize for second place.

SB1: "I'd ask you and all your leadership to read this document and continue to discuss it, and as the Sergeant Major and I travel around we're going to talk to you about it and get your feedback.”

(Also in the Corps)

3rd Marine Aircraft Wing squadrons completed Exercise Agile Lightning February 3rd. The week-long exercise took place at different military instalations in Southern California and Arizona, showcasing the F-35-B Lightning II's capabilities to conduct short takeoff and vertical landing operations in a robust and complex training environment. 1st Lieutenant Brian Easley, Tactical-Air-Operations-Center Senior-Air-Director with 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing says:

SB1: "With the F-35-B(ravo)’s increased importance in the Marine Corps’ aviation, it gives us an opportunity to work with the F-35 for the first time and better understand how to employ and provide better control for that aircraft and their abilities as far as moving into the air and moving into a MAGTF.”

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.