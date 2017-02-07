(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 7 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.07.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Story: Pacific Air Force commander, General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, visited Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and says Andersen projects airpower and deterrence across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. General O'Shaughnessy also highlighted the importance of exercise COPE NORTH 2017, at Andersen, and the partnership it builds between the U.S., Japan, and Australia.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.07.2017
    Date Posted: 02.07.2017 14:17
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 7 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Deterrence
    Airpower
    RAAF
    Andersen AFB
    COPE NORTH
    JASDF
    AFRN
    General O'Shaughnessy

