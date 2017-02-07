Today's Story: Pacific Air Force commander, General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, visited Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and says Andersen projects airpower and deterrence across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. General O'Shaughnessy also highlighted the importance of exercise COPE NORTH 2017, at Andersen, and the partnership it builds between the U.S., Japan, and Australia.
|Date Taken:
|02.07.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.07.2017 14:17
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46752
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104057301.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 7 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT