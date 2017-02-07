Air Force Radio News 7 February 2017 B

Today's Story: Pacific Air Force commander, General Terrence O'Shaughnessy, visited Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, and says Andersen projects airpower and deterrence across the Indo-Asia-Pacific region. General O'Shaughnessy also highlighted the importance of exercise COPE NORTH 2017, at Andersen, and the partnership it builds between the U.S., Japan, and Australia.