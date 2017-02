Soldiers Radio News

Soldiers with the Arkansas National Guard mobilize to deploy in support of Operation Inherent Resolve and a partnership program in Korea brings members of both armies together.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS FROM THE ARKANSAS NATIONAL GUARD'S 77TH COMBAT AVIATION BRIGADE ARE DEPLOYING IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE. CREW CHIEF, STAFF SERGEANT JAMES HALL SAYS THEY'LL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR ALL OF CENTRAL COMMAND'S AVIATION MAINTENANCE.



"ONCE WE'RE IN THEATER WE'LL BE HANDLING ALL THE GROUND MAINTENANCE FOR UH-60 BLACK HAWKS WILL BE DONE BY US, AND WE'LL JUST SUPPORT THE WHOLE THEATER OF CENTCOM AVIATION ASSETS."



SOLDIERS GET THE UNIQUE OPPORTUNITY TO WORK CLOSELY WITH MEMBERS OF THE REPUBLIC OF KOREA ARMY WHILE STATIONED ON THE PENINSULA. CORPORAL JOSHUA McELROY SAYS HE CONSIDERS HIS COWORKER A FRIEND AND BATTLE BUDDY.



"AC'S A TRUSTED PERSON. EVER SINCE I'VE STARTED WORKING WITH HIM HE'S ALWAYS HAD MY BACK. HE'S ALWAYS LOOKING FOR BIGGER AND BETTER WAYS TO IMPROVE MY EXPERIENCE HERE IN KOREA. HE'S BEEN A GREAT GUY, HE'S TRUST WORTHY, HE'S HONORABLE, HE'S DEFINITELY A GOOD BATTLE BUDDY.



LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" NOW LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.