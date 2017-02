Soldiers Radio News

President Trump speaks to US Army Special Forces and Central Commands at MacDill Air Force Base.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



PRESIDENT TRUMP SPEAKS TO SOLDIERS GATHERED FROM U-S ARMY SPECIAL OPERATIONS AND CENTRAL COMMANDS. HE PRAISES THE MILITARY AS THE GREATEST PROFESSION IN THE WORLD.



"THE PROOF THAT OUR NATION HAS BEEN BLESSED BY GOD, LOOK NO FURTHER THAN THE MEN AND WOMEN OF THE UNITED STATES MILITARY THEY ARE THE GREATEST FIGHTERS, AND THE GREATEST FORCE OF JUSTICE ON THE FACE OF THE EARTH."



HE EXTENDS HIS PRAISE TO MILITARY FAMILIES, PROMISING THEY'LL ALWAYS ENJOY HIS SUPPORT.



"LET ME ALSO RECOGNIZE THE MILITARY FAMILIES WHO BRAVELY SHOULDER THE BURDENS OF WAR. I WANT EVERY MILITARY FAMILY IN THIS COUNTRY TO KNOW, THAT OUR ADMINISTRATION IS AT YOUR SERVICE, WE STAND WITH YOU 100% AND WE WILL NEVER EVER LET YOU DOWN."



