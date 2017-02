Soldiers Radio News

Reservists from Illinois return from a nine month deployment to Kuwait and Soldiers from Fort Carson deploy in support of Operation Atlantic Resolve.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



U-S ARMY RESERVE SOLDIERS FROM THE 863RD ENGINEER BATTALION, RETURN HOME AFTER NINE MONTHS SUPPORTING CENTRAL COMMAND FOR OPERATION INHERENT RESOLVE. COMBAT MEDIC, SERGEANT MARIA VICKERS SAYS THE MISSION WAS A SUCCESS AND NO ONE WAS SERIOUSLY INJURED.



"WE ALL CAME BACK HOME SAFE AND SOUND, SO, WE GOT A LOT ACCOMPLISHED AND AGAIN WE DIDN'T HAVE ANYONE SERIOUSLY INJURED SO I WAS VERY THRILLED ABOUT THAT."



SOLDIERS ASSIGNED TO THE 1ST BATTALION, 68TH ARMORED REGIMENT ARE IN LATVIA FOR A NINE MONTH ROTATION IN SUPPORT OF OPERATION ATLANTIC RESOLVE. THE SOLDIERS, OUT OF FORT CARSON, COLORADO ARE REPLACING PARATROOPERS FROM THE 1-73RD AIRBORNE BRIGADE TO REASSURE OUR NATO ALLIES AND STRENGTHEN CAPABILITIES WITH PARTNERED NATIONS. ATLANTIC RESOLVE IS A DEMONSTRATION OF THE U-S COMMITMENT TO PEACE AND STABILITY IN EASTERN EUROPE. READ MORE AT ARMY DOT MIL AND WHILE YOU'RE THERE, LOOK FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" ALSO LIVE ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.