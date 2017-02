Soldiers Radio News

Isis makes gains in Syria but not against US partnered forces and the Secretary of Defense, James Mattis speaks to allies in Korea.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



COLONEL JOHN DORIAN BRIEFS REPORTERS AT THE PENTAGON VIA VIDEO TELECONFERENCE AND CONFIRMS ISIS HAS TAKEN NEW TERRITORY IN SYRIA BUT NOT FROM U-S PARTNERED FORCES.



"ISIS HAS MADE GAINS AGAINST REGIME ELEMENTS. ONE OF THE THINS THAT HAS NOT HAPPENED IS ISIL MAKING ANY SIGNIFICANT GAINS AGAINST ANY OF OUR PARTNERED FIRCES THAT JUST HASN'T HAPPENED AND IT'S NOT GOING TO HAPPEN ANYTIME SOON"



THE SECRETARY OF DEFENSE, JAMES MATTIS VISITS KOREA AND REASSURES OUR ALLIES IN THE REGION THAT THE U-S IS COMMITTED TO DEFENDING AND MAINTAINING PEACE.



"WE STAND WITH OUR PEACE-LOVING, REPUBLIC OF KOREA ALLY TO MAINTAIN STABILITY ON THE PENINSULA AND IN THE REGION. AMERICA'S COMMITMENTS TO DEFENDING OUR ALLIES AND TO UPHOLDING OUR EXTENDED ASSURANCE GUARANTIES, REMAIN IRON CLAD."



