The Marine Corps is planning to field a new rifle-mounted laser-range-finder, giving squad leaders some extraordinary new capabilities and revolutionizing the way the small units operate in battle. The laser-range-finder could, for the first time, allow infantry squad leaders to call in air strikes and artillery fire, vastly increasing the lethality of small infantry units and offering an unprecedented amount of responsibility down to Marines at the squad level. The laser-range-finder could potentially be fielded by 2018, with a full roll-out expected over the next four years.

The U.S. Navy took possession of the guided-missile destroyer, "Rafael Peralta", following a ceremony in Bath, Maine February 3rd. The 1.5-billion-dollar Arleigh-Burke-class-destroyer is named after Marine Sergeant Rafael Peralta, who sacrificed his life for his fellow Marines in Iraq in 2004.

Marines with Marine-All-Weather-Fighter-Attack-Squadron-225, arrived at Andersen Air Force Base in Guam February 6th, in preparation for exercise Cope North. Exercise Cope North is a multi-national, bilateral-training-event, which includes the U.S. Marine Corps, Navy and Air Force, the Royal Australian Air Force, and the JAPAN Air-Self-Defense Force, and is scheduled to begin February 8th.

