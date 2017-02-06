(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 06 February 2017

    Air Force Radio News 06 February 2017

    UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Air Force Chief of Staff General David Goldfein discusses the importance of space operations. Also, the USAF Thunderbirds performed a flyover at the 51st Super Bowl.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 06 February 2017, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    Thunderbirds
    Super Bowl
    Space Operations
    70th Anniversary
    AFRN
    CSAF General David Goldfein

