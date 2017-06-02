Anita and Thomas Roberson, two former U.S. Army Captains, left the military for a life as organic farmers in Virginia. U.S Army Spc. Maria Casneiro narrates episode four of this six-part series highlighting U.S. Army Veterans who have transitioned into the civilian sector titled, "Soldiers for Life".
This work, Soldiers for Life- Episode 4, by SPC Maria Elena Casneiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
