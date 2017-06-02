(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Soldiers for Life- Episode 4

    Soldiers for Life- Episode 4

    FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES

    02.06.2017

    Audio by Spc. Maria Elena Casneiro 

    7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    Anita and Thomas Roberson, two former U.S. Army Captains, left the military for a life as organic farmers in Virginia. U.S Army Spc. Maria Casneiro narrates episode four of this six-part series highlighting U.S. Army Veterans who have transitioned into the civilian sector titled, "Soldiers for Life".

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.06.2017
    Date Posted: 02.06.2017
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Soldiers for Life- Episode 4, by SPC Maria Elena Casneiro, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

