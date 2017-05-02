A Coast Guard Sector Columbia River operations specialist responds to a mayday call from the captain of commercial fishing vessel Coastal Reign after the vessel started taking on water at the mouth of the Columbia River, Feb. 5, 2017.
Coast Guard boat crews rescued the three fishermen by assisting them in dewatering their vessel and towing them to safety.
U.S. Coast Guard audio courtesy of Sector Columbia River.
This work, Coast Reign Mayday, by PO3 Jonathan Klingenberg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
