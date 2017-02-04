Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis chose locations in the Pacific region for his first foreign trip since becoming Secretary. In this radio report, we feature remarks from press conferences in Korea and Japan.
|02.04.2017
|02.04.2017 02:08
|Newscasts
|00:02:00
This work, Pacific Radio Report February 4, 2017, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, Cpl Devin Phommachanh and Zoe Stagg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
