    Pacific Radio Report February 4, 2017

    JAPAN

    02.04.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Mariko Frazee, Cpl. Devin Phommachanh and Zoe Stagg

    American Forces Network Pacific

    Secretary of Defense Jim Mattis chose locations in the Pacific region for his first foreign trip since becoming Secretary. In this radio report, we feature remarks from press conferences in Korea and Japan.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.04.2017
    Date Posted: 02.04.2017 02:08
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Pacific Radio Report February 4, 2017, by SSgt Mariko Frazee, Cpl Devin Phommachanh and Zoe Stagg, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

