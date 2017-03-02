Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina, received the Volunteer-Protection-Program-Star-award from the Occupational-Safety-and-Health-Administration during a ceremony February 2nd. The award recognizes the base for achieving a high level of continuous safety excellence within the installation. MCAS Beaufort is the first Marine Corps operational command to be recognized with the status.

(Also in the Corps)

Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton hosted the Marine West Expo 2017, showcasing new gear, gadgets and equipment to Marines from hundreds of vendors from around the world. One of this year's exhibits, showcased an updated version of the Amphibious Combat Vehicle. Sergeant Copleman, an AAV Crewmember with 3rd Amphibious Assault Battalion, says

SB2: “We’re the ones that’s gonna be using these vehicles, so I think it’s good for us to be able to give the makers the feedback and meet firsthand who’s actually using their product.”

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.