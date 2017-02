Soldiers Radio News

Multinational Active Shooter training on Bagram Air Field and Cold Weather training in Latvia.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



SOLDIERS IN AFGHANISTAN TRAIN WITH MULTINATIONAL PARTNERS TO PREPARE FOR AN ACTIVE SHOOTER. MAJOR JUSTIN OTTENWALTER SAYS THE EFFECTS OF RIGOROUS TRAINING ARE REFLECTED IN THE SOLDIERS' SKILL AND CONFIDENCE.



"I FEEL VERY CONFIDENT HAVING WATCHED THIS THE RESPONSE WAS AMAZING BY OUR SOLDIERS ON THIS BASE. WITHIN MINUTES WE HAD CASUALTIES THAT WERE BEING TREATED AND EVACUATED FROM THE SIGHT. I'M JUST REALLY PROUD HOW SERIOUSLY THEY TOOK THIS EXERCISE AND HOW WELL THEY DID."



SOLDIERS TRAIN WITH THE LATVIAN MILITARY ON COLD WEATHER SURVIVAL. CAPTAIN AGRIS ROBEZNIEKS SAYS BEING CONFIDENT IN COLD WEATHER WILL GIVE YOU THE TACTICAL EDGE.



"WINTER HAS TACTICAL ADVANTAGES AND DISADVANTAGES. YOU CAN GAIN GREAT ADVANTAGE OVER THE ENEMY IF YOU CAN CROSS LAKES. NEED ALSO TO KNOW THE DRILL. HOW TO PREPARE YOURSELF AND HOW TO SURVIVE IF BAD THINGS HAPPEN."



