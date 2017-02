Soldiers Radio News

1 minute radio promotion for "Seeding Excellence", the first episode of Soldiers.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS



"THE SULLIVAN CUP IS A BEST TANK CREW COMPETITION. THIS ISN'T YOUR MOMMA'S TABLE SIX. ONCE THOSE SHOTS POP UP, I'VE GOT TO BE ON MY GAME. WE'RE GETTING THE OPPORTUNITY HERE TO SHOW THAT WE'RE THE BEST IN THE WORLD. THIS IS THE SUPERBOWL OF TANKS."



THIS SUPERBOWL WEEKEND, SOLDIERS BROADCASTING INVITES YOU TO WATCH THE FIRST EPISODE OF OUR NEW SHOW. SOLDIERS. TANK CREWS FROM AROUND THE WORLD DESCEND ON FORT BENNING, GEORGIA TO DETERMINE WHO IS THE THE BEST. WE FOLLOW A CREW FROM THE FIRST BATTALION, SIXTY FOURTH ARMOR REGIMENT, WHO BEAT THE COMPETITION TO REPRESENT FORT STEWART AND THE THIRD INFANTRY DIVISION AT THE 20-16 SULLIVAN CUP.



"JUST GETTING THE OPPORTUNITY TO EVEN GET A SHOT TO PROVE IT IS SUCH A BIG DEAL TO ME."



YOU CAN SEE THE STORY ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.