Today's Stories: After a service-wide review of medals following 9/11, a pararescueman upgrades from the Silver Star Award, and receives the Air Force Cross, for his courageous acts in Afghanistan. Also, a recent change in Air Force policy allows pregnant Reservists, on active duty support orders, to serve throughout their pregnancy.
This work, Air Force Radio News 3 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
