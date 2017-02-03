(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 3 February 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 3 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: After a service-wide review of medals following 9/11, a pararescueman upgrades from the Silver Star Award, and receives the Air Force Cross, for his courageous acts in Afghanistan. Also, a recent change in Air Force policy allows pregnant Reservists, on active duty support orders, to serve throughout their pregnancy.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46717
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104050738.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 3 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    PJ
    Pregnancy
    AFRC
    Afghanistan
    AFRN
    Policy Change
    AF Cross

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT