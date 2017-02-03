Today's stories: A new tracking system helps the 92nd Security Forces Squadron streamline their inventory accountability process. Also, construction began on the new Air Force Reserve Command Headquarters building.
|Date Taken:
|02.03.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.03.2017 12:08
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46716
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104050698.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News A 03 February 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT