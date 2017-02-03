(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News A 03 February 2017

    UNITED STATES

    02.03.2017

    Audio by Staff Sgt. Jevon Smith 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's stories: A new tracking system helps the 92nd Security Forces Squadron streamline their inventory accountability process. Also, construction began on the new Air Force Reserve Command Headquarters building.

    Date Taken: 02.03.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:08
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News A 03 February 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    AFRN
    92nd SFS
    AFRC HQ

