Date Taken: 02.03.2017 Date Posted: 02.03.2017 12:08 Category: Newscasts Audio ID: 46716 Filename: 1702/DOD_104050698.mp3 Length: 00:00:59 Year 2016 Genre Blues Location: US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 High-Res. Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Air Force Radio News A 03 February 2017, by SSgt Jevon Smith, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.