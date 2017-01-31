(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Embark on USS Green Bay

    Marine Embark on USS Green Bay

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.31.2017

    Audio by Cpl. Marcela Diazdeleon 

    American Forces Network Okinawa

    The Blue Green Team is at it again. Marine Corporal Marcela Diazdeleon

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 02.03.2017 02:17
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46715
    Filename: 1702/DOD_104049518.mp3
    Length: 00:01:32
    Year 2017
    Genre Blues
    Location: OKINAWA, JP
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Embark on USS Green Bay, by Cpl Marcela Diazdeleon, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    USS Green Bay
    USN
    Marines

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT