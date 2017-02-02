(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 2 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Two groups of Airmen from the 920th Rescue Wing at Patrick Air Force Base, Florida, deployed to East Africa and Afghanistan. Also, Air Force repair and maintenance technicians at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia saved the Air Force 2.4 million dollars during fiscal year 2016.

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 02.02.2017
    Date Posted: 02.02.2017 16:07
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 2 February 2017 B, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Moody AFB
    Patrick AFB
    920th Rescue Wing
    AFRN

