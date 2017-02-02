Today's Stories: An expeditionary U-2 serving with the US Air Forces Central Command reached a record 30,000 flying hours. Also, the deadline to file your taxes this year is April 18th, unless you're in a combat zone.
|Date Taken:
|02.02.2017
|Date Posted:
|02.02.2017 16:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46709
|Filename:
|1702/DOD_104046647.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 02 February 2017, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT