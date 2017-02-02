(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 02 February 2017

    UNITED STATES

    02.02.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: An expeditionary U-2 serving with the US Air Forces Central Command reached a record 30,000 flying hours. Also, the deadline to file your taxes this year is April 18th, unless you're in a combat zone.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 02 February 2017, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    US Air Forces Central Command
    Combat Zone
    Taxes
    AFRN
    Expeditionary U-2

