I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

U.S. Navy E-2D Advanced Hawkeyes with Carrier-Airborne Early-Warning-Squadron-125, arrived at Marine-Corps-Air-Station Iwakuni, Japan February 2nd. V-A-W-125, also known as the "Tigertails", is going to the air station. Commander Shane Tanner, Executive Officer for V-A-W-125, says the move supports the U.S. strategic vision for the rebalance of power in the Asia-Pacific region.

SB1: "VAW-125 is the first and the most experienced E-2D squadron in the United States Navy. We have experience around the world in missions ranging from humanitarian relief to combat."

SB2: "I'm proud to bring the E-2D Advanced Hawkeye to Japan, and to help strengthen the alliance between our two great nations."

Also in the news

Registration is now open for the 42nd Marine Corps Marathon's Four Star Packages. Four Star packages cost 18-hundred dollars, and include a 2-night-stay at the Gaylord National Resort, and access to other unique amenities at the National Harbor for the marathon weekend. The Marathon is scheduled for Sunday October 22nd and packages are available now at marine-marathon-dot-com.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.