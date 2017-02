Soldiers Radio News

Awards are given out to Soldiers at Camp Zama, Japan who help improve the quality of life for everyone and we promote our new show, Soldiers.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



U-S ARMY JAPAN COMMANDER, MAJOR GENERAL JAMES PASQUERETTE RECOGNIZED SOLDIERS, LIKE CAPTAIN WYATT HUGHES, WHO CONTRIBUTED THEIR SPARE TIME AND EFFORT TO IMPROVE LIFE FOR ALL AT CAMP ZAMA.



"TOGETHER WE'VE BEEN ABLE TO FOCUS ON EDUCATION FOR THINGS LIKE HUMANITARIAN ASSISTANCE AND DISASTER RELIEF, SO IT'S A GREAT HONOR FOR ME TO RECEIVE THIS AWARD TODAY AND I'M VERY HUMBLED BY THAT."



SOLDIERS BROADCASTING HAS LAUNCHED A NEW SHOW CALLED SOLDIERS. PRODUCER, SERGEANT AUDREY SANTANA SAYS THE GOAL IS TO SHOW THAT EVERY SOLDIER CAN BE AN INSPIRATION TO HIS OR HER PEERS.



"SOLDIERS IS AN IN-DEPTH LOOK AT THE LIVES OF THE MEN AND WOMEN WHO PROTECT AND DEFEND OUR GREAT NATION. EACH EPISODE REVEALS SOLDIERS' STRENGTHS THROUGH HARDSHIP, COMPETITION AND LIFE CHANGING EVENTS. THEY'RE INSPIRING, THEY'RE ROLE MODELS AND THEY REVEAL THE BEST QUALITIES IN ALL OF US."



YOU CAN FIND SOLDIERS ON THE DEFENSE T-V APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.