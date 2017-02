Soldiers Radio News

Technology is bringing Soldiers closer to training in virtual reality and Fort Benning opens its new Army Wellness Center.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



VIDEO GAMES WILL SOON BE A SOLDIER’S ASSIGNED TRAINING DURING DUTY HOURS. CHIEF OF THE COMBINED ARMS CENTER TRAINING INNOVATION FACILITY, LIEUTENANT COLONEL MICHAEL STINCHFIELD SAYS THAT VIRTUAL REALITY OFFERS AFFORDABLE SOLUTIONS TO FUTURE FIELD PROBLEMS.



"WE LOOK AT WHAT THE GAMING INDUSTRY HAS DONE, THERE'S A LOT OF POTENTIAL THERE. AND SO I BELIEVE IF WE CAN LEVERAGE WHAT THE COMMERCIAL INDUSTRY IS DOING AND APPLY THAT TO THE SYNTHETIC TRAINING ENVIRONMENT, WE CAN GET BETTER TRAINING FOR OUR SOLDIERS, AND WE CAN DO IT MORE EFFICIENTLY."



FORT BENNING OPENS ITS NEW ARMY WELLNESS CENTER THAT MANEUVER CENTER OF EXCELLENCE COMMANDER MAJOR GENERAL ERIC WESLEY SAYS WILL HELP SOLDIERS IMPROVE THEIR QUALITY OF LIFE.



"WE WANT TO ENSURE THAT WE TRAIN OUR SOLDIERS SO THAT WHEN THEY LEAVE THE INSTITUTIONAL FORCE AND GO TO AN OPERATIONAL UNIT, THEY'RE READY. WE INCUR AN OBLIGATION TO ENSURE THAT THEY'RE LOOKING AT THAT HOLISTICALLY, MP3 DOES THAT."



