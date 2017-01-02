Marine Minute

Armed drones are becoming an increasing threat for U.S. troops fighting enemy troops overseas. The Marine Corps is working with the Office of Naval Research to develop the Ground-Based Air-Defense-Directed-Energy On-the-Move-system, which uses lasers to target and destroy enemy drones. The lasers will potentially disrupt the link between the operator and drone, rendering it useless, or blasting it out of the sky. However, development is still ongoing to determine the most effecient way of fighting against drones in a likely densely-populated urban-environment.

(Also in the Corps)

Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island will conduct a day-long anti-terrorism exercise February 2nd. Parris Island hosts thousands of visitors each year, and exercises such as this one help ensure the depot’s personnel maintain a high level of readiness for a wide range of potentially serious situations.

(Also in the news)

Children of Marines and Navy Corpsmen have until March 1st to apply for college scholarship assistance through the non-profit Marine-Corps-Scholarship-Foundation. The Marine-Corps-Scholarship-Foundation was founded in 1962 and is the nation’s oldest and largest provider of need-based scholarships to military children, in which time, more than 37-thousand scholarships worth over 110-million-dollars have been provided. Applications for these need-based scholarships are available each year starting January 1st.

