Soldiers Radio News

The Army is moving quickly into the future with new virtual trainers and Military Children stationed in Korea compete in the annual Pine Wood Derby.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



VIRTUAL TRAINERS ARE IN THE ARMY'S IMMEDIATE FUTURE. LIEUTENANT COLONEL MICHAEL STINCHFIELD OF THE COMBINED ARMS CENTER TRAINING INNOVATION FACILITY SAYS THEY ARE A GREAT WAY TO LOWER COSTS WHILE INCREASING RESULTS.



"THE IDEA CAME FROM, FRANKLY, A LOT OF FRUSTRATION, A LOT OF COST, AND WE'RE LOOKING AT BUDGETS AND IS THERE A BETTER WAY TO DO THAT AND IS THERE A BETTER ARCHITECTURE FOR US TO DO THAT MORE EFFICIENTLY WITH LESS COST AND LEST FRUSTRATION AND MORE GAINED ON BEHALF OF THE TRAINING AUDIENCE."



CHILDREN AT CAMP HUMPHREYS, KOREA COMPETE IN THE ANNUAL PINE WOOD DERBY WHERE MILITARY POLICE HAND OUT SPEEDING TICKETS TO THE WINNERS OF EACH HEAT. GARRISON COMMANDER COLONEL JOSEPH HOLLAND SAYS IT BRINGS THE WHOLE COMMUNITY TOGETHER.



"ITS A GREAT EVENT TO BRING TOGETHER THESE COMMUNITIES WHERE WE BRING OUR SOLDIERS, CIVILIANS AND OUR KIDS TOGETHER. THIS IS EXACTLY WHAT I EXPERIENCED WHEN I WAS A KID TOO GROWING UP IN AN ARMY COMMUNITY."



