Soldiers Radio News

Commander, Lieutenant General Charles Luckey, US Army Reserve Command, give a message to his troops and an important message from the US Army Reserve G1.



COMMANDER OF U-S ARMY RESERVE COMMAND, LIEUTENANT GENERAL CHARLES LUCKEY RETURNS FROM VISITING TROOPS IN THE FIELD SAYING THAT EVERYTHING HE'S SEEN IN THE RESERVE IS AWESOME.



"I JUST WANT YOU TO KNOW THAT IN THE FIRST SIX MONTHS HERE WE'VE BEEN TRAVELING A LOT. SEEING SOME FOLKS, UNDERSTANDING SOME OF THE CHALLENGES, OPPORTUNITIES, CAPABILITIES OF AMERICA'S ARMY RESERVE; I'M EXTRAORDINARILY IMPRESSED WITH THE WORK YOU'RE DOING TO GET AFTER THE CHALLENGES AS WE MOVE INTO THE FUTURE ON THE ROAD TO AWESOME."



AS OF DECEMBER 31ST, 20-16, THE ACTIVE GUARD AND RESERVE MANAGEMENT INFORMATION SYSTEM, AGReMIS IS REPLACED BY THE RESERVE COMPONENT MANPOWER SYSTEM ELECTRONIC SOLDIERS RECORD BRIEF. G-1, COLONEL TWANDA YOUNG SAYS GUARD AND RESERVE SOLDIERS ARE IN GOOD HANDS.



"WE ARE HERE TO SUPPORT YOU. HR PROFESSIONALS AT EACH MSC AND RSC HAVE BEEN TRAINED AND ARE READY TO ANSWER YOUR QUESTIONS."



