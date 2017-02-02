(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 2 February 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    02.01.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Bomber crews and B-2 Spirit aircraft recently returned to Whiteman Air Force Base, Missouri, following a three-week deployment to Andersen AFB, Guam. Also, the latest episode of Around the Air Force is on AF.mil.

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 2 February 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    TAGS

    B-2
    Whiteman AFB
    Andersen AFB
    Bombers
    AFRN

    • LEAVE A COMMENT