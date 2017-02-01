Air Force Radio News 01 February 2017 A

Today's Stories: Airmen from Tinker Air Force Base, Oklahoma are working on building a new 9-1-1 call center. Also, the US Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces in Africa announced their new Command Chief, Chief Master Sergeant Phillip Easton.
