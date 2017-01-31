(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Air Force Radio News 31 January 2017 B

    Air Force Radio News 31 January 2017 B

    UNITED STATES

    01.31.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Stories: Air Force Chief of Staff, General David Goldfein, talks about the F-35 aircraft appearing at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, for their first Red Flag Exercise. Also, for American Heart Month, Civilian Health Promotion Services is offering educational briefings on how to lower your risk factors for heart disease.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.31.2017
    Date Posted: 01.31.2017 15:20
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46691
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104039867.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 7

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 31 January 2017 B, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CSAF
    Red Flag
    Nellis AFB
    F-35
    Heart Disease
    Coalition Partners
    American Heart Month
    AFRN
    General Goldfein
    CHPS

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT