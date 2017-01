Soldiers Radio News

The Texas National Guard prepares for a leadership role in Southern Afghanistan and Lieutenant General Ben Hodges speaks ahead of US troop movements in support of NATO Allies.



ELEMENTS OF THE 36TH INFANTRY DIVISION, TEXAS NATIONAL GUARD ARE HEADING TO AFGHANISTAN TO LEAD THE TRAIN, ADVISE AND ASSIST COMMAND FOR THE SOUTHERN REGION. TASK FORCE ARROWHEAD COMMANDER, BRIGADIER GENERAL CHARLES ARIS SAYS THE DIVISION IS SENDING THEIR BEST FORWARD.



"SO ALL THOUGH THERE ARE A FEW OF US, IT IS DEFIANTLY A TEAM OF TEAMS, AND WE HAVE SELECTED OUR BEST TO MAKE SURE THAT WE CAN EXCEL IN THIS MISSION AND CONTINUE THE HIGH STANDARDS OF THE GUARD."



LIEUTENANT GENERAL BEN HODGES, COMMANDER, U-S ARMY EUROPE SPEAKS AHEAD OF U-S TROOP MOVEMENTS INTO POLAND REASSURING THAT THE U-S IS COMMITTED TO IT'S NATO ALLIES.



"THIRD ARMORED BRIGADE COMBAT TEAM IS THE FIRST PHYSICAL MANIFESTATION OF THE UNITED STATES' COMMITMENT TO DETERRENTS IN EUROPE. IT IS A CONCRETE SIGN OF CONTINUED US COMMITMENT TO OUR ALLIANCE."



