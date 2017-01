Soldiers Radio News

Babysitters in Korea get hands-on training for expert care with the Red Cross and the Chief of Soldiers Broadcasting promotes his team's new show, Soldiers.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



ACCOMPANIED SOLDIERS STATIONED IN KOREA CAN REST EASY KNOWING THAT THEIR CHILDREN WILL BE IN GOOD HANDS. MIA BOSTIC FROM THE RED CROSS SAYS HER TEAM IS COMMITTED TO TRAINING SITTERS TO HANDLE ANY EMERGENCY.



"BEING TRAINED AND KNOWING HOW TO RESPOND TO SITUATIONS, IT CAN HELP SAVE THAT CHILD'S LIFE UNTIL THE MEDICAL PERSONNEL ARRIVE OR THE PARENTS CAN RESPOND."



SOLDIERS BROADCASTING HAS LAUNCHED A NEW SHOW CALLED SOLDIERS. CHIEF OF SOLDIERS BROADCASTING, MIKE BURNETTE SAYS THE SHOW TELLS THE REAL ARMY STORY.



"THE SHOW IS ABOUT REAL SOLDIERS IN THE US ARMY; PROTECTING AMERICA'S FREEDOM AND TAKING CARE OF THEIR FAMILIES. BUT IT'S ALSO ABOUT HOW THEY CONTINUALLY STRENGTHEN THEMSELVES MENTALLY AND PHYSICALLY THROUGH ONGOING TRAINING AND, MOST IMPORTANTLY, LIVING THE ARMY'S CORE VALUES."



YOU CAN FIND SOLDIERS ON THE DEFENSE T-V APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.