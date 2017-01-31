Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

Marines with 2nd Battalion, 2nd Marine Regiment, are putting their cold-weather survival skills to the test during the Mountain Training Exercise at the Marine Corps Mountain Warfare Training Center in Bridgeport, California. The purpose of the training is to enhance the Marine's ability to shoot, move, communicate, and survive in the most rugged regions of the world. The 25-day exercise concludes on February 6th.

Navy corpsmen with 2nd Medical Battalion, participated in Naval Medical Augmentation Program training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, January 27th. The training is specifically designed for shock trauma platoons and forward resuscitation surgical units, and is held prior to deployments to improve teamwork, communication skills, resource management. With the certification from completing the program, qualified corpsman will be able to deploy with Marines to combat zones.

Marines from Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni conducted an annual spill training exercise with the Maritime Disaster Prevention Center at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, January 27th. The purpose of the exercise was to provide the necessary training to evaluate the air station’s current spill capability, familiarize personnel with equipment, and create a plan of action for any unforeseen spills.

That's it for your Marine Minute