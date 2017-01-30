Marine Minute

I'm Lance Corporal Savannah Mosby with your Marine Minute.

Marines, U.S. Coast Guard, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control were at the scene of the fuel spill on Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina January 26th. The spill happened on the fuel pier due to a partial rupture in a pipe connection, leaking 30 gallons of fuel into Brickyard Creek during a fuel transfer offload at the Air base.

(Also in the Corps)

Marine Corps officials are currently gathering and assessing feedback from Marines about the Jungle Boots that were issued to them for a 5 month non-consecutive user evaluation. Marine officials are determining whether issued jungle boots should be given to them before deploying to jungle regions, or if they should be made available for discretionary purchase.

(Also in the news)

The Marine Corps is investing in a next-generation water purification system that will allow individual Marines to get safe, drinkable water straight from the source. The Individual Water Purification System Block II is an upgrade to the current version issued to all Marines. The upgrade is expected to be fielded to Marines next fiscal year.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.