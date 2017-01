Soldiers Radio News

Fort Benning launches a new fitness program designed to improve the whole Soldier and Soldiers join the local population in Korea for friendly matches of Jui Jitsu.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



FORT BENNING HAS STARTED THE MANEUVER PERFORMANCE TRIAD PROGRAM TO PROMOTE HEALTH AND FITNESS ACROSS THE INSTALLATION. COLONEL KYLE FEGER SAYS THE PROGRAM IS DESIGNED TO IMPROVE THE SOLDIER'S OVERALL WELLNESS.



"SO AS WE INSTRUCT, EDUCATE, AND MODEL THE TENANTS OF THE PERFORMANCE TRIAD WE WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE PERFORMANCE, REDUCE INJURIES AND INCREASE RESILIENCE."



SOLDIERS, SERVICEMEMBERS AND LOCALS FROM ACROSS THE KOREAN PENINSULA COME TO CAMP HUMPHREYS FOR THE JUI JITSU OPEN MAT EVENT WHERE STAFF SERGEANT CHRISTOPHER COSTA SAYS ITS A GREAT EVENT TO BUILD LASTING BONDS..



"I EXPECT EVERYBODY TO FIND NEW FRIENDS. THROUGH JUI JITSU WE BUILD RELATIONSHIPS. FOR FIVE MINUTES AT A TIME WE'RE TRYING TO HURT EACH OTHER BUT AT THE END, IT'S ALL GOOD."



BE LOOKING FOR OUR NEW SHOW "SOLDIERS" PREMIERING JANUARY 31ST ON DEFENSE-TV AND ARMY SOCIAL MEDIA PLATFORMS. THANKS FOR LISTENING TO YOUR SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.