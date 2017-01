Soldiers Radio News

President Trump praises the military after Retired General James Mattis is sworn in as Secretary of Defense and a promo for Soldiers.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP SPEAKS AT THE PENTAGON AFTER RETIRED GENERAL JAMES MATTIS IS SWORN IN AS SECRETARY OF DEFENSE. HE TOUTS THE GENERAL'S SERVICE RECORD AND PRAISES THE U-S MILITARY AS THE MOST RESPECTED PROFESSION IN THE WORLD.



"YOU ARE THE BACKBONE OF THIS COUNTRY, YOU ARE THE SPIRIT OF THIS NATION. THE MEN AND WOMEN OF THE UNITED STATES MILITARY ARE THE GREATEST FORCE FOR JUSTICE AND PEACE AND GOODNESS THAT HAVE EVER WALKED THE FACE OF THIS EARTH."



