Air Force Radio News 30 January 2017 A

Today's Story: The Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisitions, Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch, talks about the "Should Cost" program, which saves the Air Force billions of dollars annually.
01.30.2017
01.30.2017
Newscasts
|46661
|1701/DOD_104034200.mp3
00:00:59
|2016
|Blues
|US
|2
|0
|0
|21
