    Air Force Radio News 30 January 2017 A

    Air Force Radio News 30 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.30.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Cory Kuttler 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Story: The Military Deputy, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisitions, Lieutenant General Arnold Bunch, talks about the "Should Cost" program, which saves the Air Force billions of dollars annually.

    Date Taken: 01.30.2017
    Date Posted: 01.30.2017 11:26
    Category: Newscasts
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 30 January 2017 A, by A1C Cory Kuttler, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    CSAF
    DMA
    Acquisitions
    AFRN
    General Goldfein
    Lt Gen Arnold Bunch
    Should Cost

