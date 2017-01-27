Marine Minute

I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.

More than 300 U.S. Marines and South Korean Marines are conducting military exercises in the sub-freezing temperatures of Pyeongchang, South Korea. The 20-day exercise simulates combat on the ski slopes, and will conclude on February 3rd. The joint-exercises build camaraderie and friendship between the two partner-nations' militaries and increases their mission readiness in the Pacific.

(Also in the Corps)

Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment participated in the Advanced Course Preparation Training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune January 23rd. The training was a timed, 7-mile course, testing their knowledge, skills, and physical fitness. It served as a way for them to know which skills to refine before they begin an MOS specific-advanced-course.

(Also in the news)

Marines with the Wounded Warrior Battalion-East team prepared for the swimming events at the 2017 Marine Corps Trials during the Mini Trials held on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, January 24th through the 26th. The Marine Corps Trials promote recovery and rehabilitation through active sport participation, and are scheduled to begin March 8th.

That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.