(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Marine Minute

    Marine Minute

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Audio by Pfc. Troy Saunders 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    I'm Private First Class Troy Saunders with your Marine Minute.
    More than 300 U.S. Marines and South Korean Marines are conducting military exercises in the sub-freezing temperatures of Pyeongchang, South Korea. The 20-day exercise simulates combat on the ski slopes, and will conclude on February 3rd. The joint-exercises build camaraderie and friendship between the two partner-nations' militaries and increases their mission readiness in the Pacific.
    (Also in the Corps)
    Marines with Echo Company, 2nd Battalion, 8th Marine Regiment participated in the Advanced Course Preparation Training at Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune January 23rd. The training was a timed, 7-mile course, testing their knowledge, skills, and physical fitness. It served as a way for them to know which skills to refine before they begin an MOS specific-advanced-course.
    (Also in the news)
    Marines with the Wounded Warrior Battalion-East team prepared for the swimming events at the 2017 Marine Corps Trials during the Mini Trials held on Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune, January 24th through the 26th. The Marine Corps Trials promote recovery and rehabilitation through active sport participation, and are scheduled to begin March 8th.
    That's it for your Marine Minute, for more news around the Marine Corps go to Marines-dot-mil.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    AUDIO INFO

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 14:12
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46607
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104030579.mp3
    Length: 00:01:00
    Year 2017
    Genre Newscast
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marine Minute, by PFC Troy Saunders, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USMC
    Marine Minute

    OPTIONS

  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Download Audio
  •   Add to My Downloads
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Audio
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Audio

    • LEAVE A COMMENT