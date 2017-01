Soldiers Radio News

US Military members train with Soldiers in Georgia and the Military Hospital in Guam achieves high marks in suicide prevention.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS.



THE U-S MILITARY TRAINS WITH GEORGIAN SOLDIERS TO STRENGTHEN PARTNERSHIPS AHEAD OF FUTURE DEPLOYMENTS. CAPTAIN THOMAS CARPENTER SAYS THE GEORGIANS ARE A VITAL ASSET TO U-S AND NATO EFFORTS



"THE GEORGIANS HAVE CONTRIBUTED SIGNIFICANTLY TO MISSIONS BOTH IN IRAQ AND AFGHANISTAN. THEY ARE THE THIRD LARGEST CONTRIBUTOR OF TROOPS TO THE MISSION, BEHIND THE U.S. AND GERMANY, AND FOR A COUNTRY THAT IS NOT A NATO MEMBER, THAT'S A HUGE ROLE TO PLAY."



THE MILITARY HOSPITAL IN GUAM IS ONE OF THE FIVE BEST IN THE DEPARTMENT OF DEFENSE FOR SUICIDE PREVENTION. DOCTOR KEITA FRANKLIN SAYS THE KEY IS TO STRENGTHEN RELATIONSHIPS BETWEEN SERVICEMEMBERS AND THEIR PEERS.



"WE WANT TO MAKE SURE THAT PEOPLE UNDERSTAND THAT THERE ARE REASONS TO LIVE, THAT HOPE IS IMPORTANT AND THAT HOPE IS AVAILABLE, AND THAT HELP IS AVAILABLE, AND THAT PEER TO PEER, THAT MILITARY MEMBERS TAKE CARE OF EACH OTHER AND THAT THEY'RE ALWAYS THERE FOR ONE ANOTHER."



