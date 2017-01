Soldiers Radio News

1 minute promo for Soldiers.



SERGEANT NATHANIEL PHILLIPS, SOLDIERS RADIO NEWS

"WHEN WE STARTED THIS PROJECT, WE ASKED OURSELVES ONE QUESTION, WHO IS A SOLDIER. THEY'RE NOT PEOPLE THAT ARE SEEKING GLORY, THEY'RE SEEKING AN OPPORTUNITY TO DO SOMETHING POSITIVE. WE'RE GETTING AN OPPORTUNITY TO SHOW THAT WE ARE THE BEST IN THE WORLD. TODAY, THERE ARE HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF SOLDIERS SERVING IN THE UNITED STATES ARMY, AND EACH ONE OF THOSE LIVES HAS A STORY. LET'S GO MACK!"



SOLDIERS BROADCASTING IS LAUNCHING A NEW SHOW CALLED SOLDIERS. A SHOW ABOUT MEN AND WOMEN, JUST LIKE YOU, WHO STAND UP AGAINST ALL ODDS TO ACHIEVE, TO SUCCEED AND TO SERVE. SOLDIERS TELLS THE ARMY'S STORY, THROUGH YOUR EYES.



"THE ARMY STORY IS; IT'S TOUCHING, IT MOVES, AND WE WANT PEOPLE TO FEEL THE WAY WE FEEL ABOUT ARMY STORIES."



YOU CAN SEE THE STORY STARTING JANUARY 31ST ON THE DEFENSE-TV APP, ARMY DOT MIL AND THE U-S ARMY YOUTUBE CHANNEL.