Today's Story: Airmen from the 119th Fighter Squadron prepare for a deployment to Osan Air Base, South Korea. Also, Active duty officers can start applying for intermediate and senior development educational opportunities starting January 30th.
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2017
|Date Posted:
|01.27.2017 11:37
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Audio ID:
|46596
|Filename:
|1701/DOD_104030205.mp3
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Year
|2016
|Genre
|Blues
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Air Force Radio News 27 January 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.
LEAVE A COMMENT