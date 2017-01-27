(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Air Force Radio News 27 January 2017 A

    UNITED STATES

    01.27.2017

    Audio by Airman 1st Class Jasmine Vanderheyden 

    Defense Media Activity - Air Force

    Today's Story: Airmen from the 119th Fighter Squadron prepare for a deployment to Osan Air Base, South Korea. Also, Active duty officers can start applying for intermediate and senior development educational opportunities starting January 30th.

    Date Taken: 01.27.2017
    Date Posted: 01.27.2017 11:37
    Category: Newscasts
    Audio ID: 46596
    Filename: 1701/DOD_104030205.mp3
    Length: 00:00:59
    Year 2016
    Genre Blues
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Air Force Radio News 27 January 2017 A, by A1C Jasmine Vanderheyden, identified by DVIDS, is free of known copyright restrictions under U.S. copyright law.

    Osan Air Base
    TSP
    Deployment
    119th Fighter Squadron
    Atlantic City Air National Guard Base
    AFRN
    IDE
    F-16 Fighter Falcon
    Officer Educational Programs
    SDE

